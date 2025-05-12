Sports

Romania wins eight medals at Under-21 European Table Tennis Championships in Bratislava

12 May 2025

Romania won eight medals, namely two gold, two silver, and four bronze, at the Under-21 European Table Tennis Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Eduard Ionescu and Darius Movileanu won gold in the men's doubles, after defeating the pair Andre Bertelsmeier (Germany) / Tiago Abiodun (Portugal) in the final with a score of 3-1. The win came after Darius Movileanu and Elena Zaharia also won gold in mixed doubles.

Silver was won by Iulian Chiriță in men's singles on Sunday, May 11, after he lost the final to French player Flavien Coton, 3-4. In the semifinals, Chiriță had defeated Andre Bertelsmeier 4-2.

The other silver medal was won by Elena Zaharia and Bianca Mei-Roșu in women's doubles, after losing the final to Anna Hursey (Wales) / Mia Griesel (Germany), 0-3. 

Bronze medals were won by Ioana Sîngeorzan and Elena Zaharia in women's singles, after losing in the semifinals. Sîngeorzan lost to Welsh player Anna Hursey, 0-4, and Zaharia was defeated by Ukraine's Veronika Matiunina, 3-4. 

“These results are not accidental. They are the outcome of a strategy and a professional vision, materially supported by the National Sports Agency, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, partners, and sponsors,” said Cristi Romanescu, president of the Romanian Table Tennis Federation, on Facebook.

Other bronze medals were previously won by Ioana Sîngeorzan in women's doubles, alongside Croatian Hana Arapovic, and by the pair Iulian Chiriță / Andrei Istrate in men's doubles. 

(Photo source: Cristi Romanescu on Facebook)

