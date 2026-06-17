Education

Romanian students win five medals at European Physics Olympiad 2026

17 June 2026

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Romania's team won two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal at the 2026 European Physics Olympiad, the Education Ministry announced. The competition took place in Gothenburg, Sweden, between June 12 and 16 and brought together students from 41 countries.

The five Romanian contestants, students at the International Computer High School of Bucharest (ICHB), returned home with medals.

The gold medals were awarded to Alexandru Condrea and Vlad Bolohan. Andrei Vila and Bogdan Ciocârlan won silver, while Teodor Bichir earned the bronze medal.

The Romanian team was led by Sebastian Popescu, associate professor at the Faculty of Physics of the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University, and Mihai Vasilescu, lecturer at the Faculty of Physics of Babeș-Bolyai University.

The Education Ministry congratulated the students, teachers, and parents who supported the team and noted that it continues to fund Romania's participation in international academic olympiads.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Educației - România)

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Positive Romania
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Education

Romanian students win five medals at European Physics Olympiad 2026

17 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's team won two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal at the 2026 European Physics Olympiad, the Education Ministry announced. The competition took place in Gothenburg, Sweden, between June 12 and 16 and brought together students from 41 countries.

The five Romanian contestants, students at the International Computer High School of Bucharest (ICHB), returned home with medals.

The gold medals were awarded to Alexandru Condrea and Vlad Bolohan. Andrei Vila and Bogdan Ciocârlan won silver, while Teodor Bichir earned the bronze medal.

The Romanian team was led by Sebastian Popescu, associate professor at the Faculty of Physics of the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University, and Mihai Vasilescu, lecturer at the Faculty of Physics of Babeș-Bolyai University.

The Education Ministry congratulated the students, teachers, and parents who supported the team and noted that it continues to fund Romania's participation in international academic olympiads.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Educației - România)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

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