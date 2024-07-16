Romanian government issues new measures related to road safety and drug or alcohol testing

The Romanian executive has issued an emergency ordinance that provides for the retention of driving licenses for drivers who refuse testing or test positive for alcohol or psychoactive substances. According to the same document, if test results are not received within 72 hours from collection, the drivers will have their licenses returned.

The project aims to reduce the waiting times for toxicological test results, allowing drivers to drive or return to work if the period in question ends.

The tests determine the presence or absence of psychoactive substances in the body or alcohol in the blood, according to Digi24.

"This procedure targets biological samples collected from persons who refuse or cannot undergo testing to determine the consumption of psychoactive substances or the alcohol concentration in exhaled air or from persons tested with certified technical means that indicated the presence of psychoactive substances in the body," the document states.

Additionally, the project stipulates that the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Internal Affairs will present a joint monthly analysis to the government regarding the capacity to meet the 72-hour deadline and the measures adopted in this regard.

Similarly, the project proposes that driving licenses taken from drivers be returned if tests determine that no substances or alcohol has been consumed or if the 72-hour period expires.

The new measure comes following numerous debates regarding the wait times for drug or alcohol test results. Some drivers told journalists that they were left without a driving license for months while awaiting the results. An online petition regarding long wait times reached 50,000 signatures.

Many also said that the drug test used by police has proven to be faulty and prone to false positions due to pills taken for colds or headaches.

