Romania's industrial, logistics demand rises 11% in H1 as developers resume speculative projects

Demand for industrial and logistics space in Romania increased by 11% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, reaching 569,000 sqm, according to a report by real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield Echinox. Leasing activity accelerated particularly in the second quarter, when around 329,000 sqm was transacted.

New demand accounted for 58% of the total volume in the first half, while developers have also begun resuming speculative projects after several years in which new developments were generally launched only after securing significant pre-leasing.

Romania's stock of modern industrial and logistics space reached 8.14 million sqm at the end of the second quarter, of which approximately 4 million sqm was in Bucharest and the surrounding area. Another 532,000 sqm was under construction nationwide.

The return of speculative development contributed to an increase in the nationwide vacancy rate to 6.7%, from 5.4% at the end of 2025. Bucharest's vacancy rate stood at 6.3%.

"The H1 results confirm that Romania's industrial and logistics market remains one of the most dynamic segments of the commercial real estate sector," said Ștefan Surcel, Head of Industrial Agency at Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

"Another positive sign is the return of speculative developments, following several years during which most new projects were launched only after securing a high level of pre-leasing," he added.

Bucharest continued to account for the largest share of leasing activity, with 386,000 sqm transacted in the first half, including 255,000 sqm in the second quarter alone.

Timișoara recorded 73,600 sqm of leasing activity during H1 and had a total modern stock of 807,700 sqm. Meanwhile, Ploiești had 574,500 sqm of industrial and logistics space and a vacancy rate of just 0.8%.

Among the larger transactions signed during the second quarter were FM Logistic's pre-lease of 10,300 sqm at CTPark Bucharest, Novaintermed's 6,300 sqm lease at VGP Park Bucharest A3, and Lift Banat's 5,900 sqm lease at VGP Park Timișoara A1.

Prime headline rents in Bucharest edged up to EUR 4.80 per sqm per month in the second quarter, while rents in regional logistics hubs remained broadly stable at EUR 4.30-4.65 per sqm per month.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com