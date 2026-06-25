FM Logistic expands facility at CTPark Bucharest

CTP, the developer, owner, and operator of industrial and logistics properties, is expanding FM Logistic’s facility at CTPark Bucharest by an additional 10,300 sqm. Following the expansion, FM Logistic will operate approximately 116,000 sqm across CTP’s industrial parks in Romania.

FM Logistic currently occupies a 23,800 sqm facility at CTPark Bucharest, in Dragomirești Vale. Construction is already underway, with delivery scheduled for Q3 2026.

FM Logistic will use the additional space to "further strengthen its logistics operations in the Bucharest area and support growing customer demand."

The expansion follows CTP’s sale and lease-back acquisition in 2023 of FM Logistic’s Romanian industrial portfolio, comprising more than 100,000 sqm of warehouse space across Bucharest, Pitești, and Timișoara. Since then, CTP has continued to invest in and develop these locations, creating additional growth opportunities for existing tenants.

Founded in France in 1967, FM Logistic is a supply chain solutions provider operating across Europe and serving customers in the FMCG, retail, beauty and cosmetics, industrial manufacturing, and healthcare sectors. The company has been active in Romania since 2003.

CTP has a portfolio of 14.7 million sqm of GLA in 11 countries and 2.0 million sqm under construction at the end of March 2026. Its ready-built factories and warehouses, together with custom-built solutions, serve over 1,700 clients ranging from large blue-chip multinationals to local SMEs.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com