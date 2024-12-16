Macro

Romania's industry posts modest +1.3% y/y recovery in October

16 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The industrial output in October increased by 1.3% y/y and by 0.4% m/m in seasonally adjusted terms, according to data published by Romania's statistics office INS.

The seasonally-adjusted industrial output has increased 2.2% over the past three months [August-October]. But this was only after a 4.2% m/m plunge in July.

There are two ways of reading Romania's October numbers: short-term recovery periods always follow relatively deeper plunges, and this is the case now. 

On a more optimistic note, one can argue that the industrial activity seems to have stabilised over the past six months – although at a significantly lower level compared to March-April. 

External demand remains the main driver for Romania's industrial growth, and the direction of the country's industrial output largely depends on further developments in the eurozone. As industrial production in both France and Germany took a tumble in October, casting a shadow over the eurozone's projected 0.1% volume growth, the odds are for a further industrial slowdown in Romania as well.

On the upside, the structure of the Romanian industry in terms of value added has improved in the first three quarters of 2024. The figures for the first three quarters of the year show a 2.2% contraction in volume terms but only a 0.4% y/y decline in value-added terms. This is still far from the 0.6% y/y advance projected by the government's forecasting body CNP. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Michal Bednarek/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania's industry posts modest +1.3% y/y recovery in October

16 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The industrial output in October increased by 1.3% y/y and by 0.4% m/m in seasonally adjusted terms, according to data published by Romania's statistics office INS.

The seasonally-adjusted industrial output has increased 2.2% over the past three months [August-October]. But this was only after a 4.2% m/m plunge in July.

There are two ways of reading Romania's October numbers: short-term recovery periods always follow relatively deeper plunges, and this is the case now. 

On a more optimistic note, one can argue that the industrial activity seems to have stabilised over the past six months – although at a significantly lower level compared to March-April. 

External demand remains the main driver for Romania's industrial growth, and the direction of the country's industrial output largely depends on further developments in the eurozone. As industrial production in both France and Germany took a tumble in October, casting a shadow over the eurozone's projected 0.1% volume growth, the odds are for a further industrial slowdown in Romania as well.

On the upside, the structure of the Romanian industry in terms of value added has improved in the first three quarters of 2024. The figures for the first three quarters of the year show a 2.2% contraction in volume terms but only a 0.4% y/y decline in value-added terms. This is still far from the 0.6% y/y advance projected by the government's forecasting body CNP. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Michal Bednarek/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 December 2024
Politics
Romania elections: Bucharest mayor to run for president in 2025
16 December 2024
Politics
Călin Georgescu seeking to overturn decision that annulled Romanian presidential elections in court
16 December 2024
Finance
Revolut Bank Romania branch welcomes first local customers
16 December 2024
M&A
Major ticket seller Piletilevi Group expands in Romania with Entertix.ro, Myticket.ro acquisition
16 December 2024
Transport
Romania opens new highway segment between Sibiu and Pitești, reaching over 1,200 km total
16 December 2024
Society
Romanian detained in Abkhazia and accused of being a spy for Ukraine
16 December 2024
Sports
Handball: Romania’s Luminiţa Huţupan-Dinu, Carmen Amariei inducted into the EHF Hall of Fame
16 December 2024
Transport
Works begin at new station of Bucharest subway Line 6 to airport