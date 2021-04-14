Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 04/14/2021 - 07:59
Business

Romania’s industrial output converges to post-lockdown status-quo

14 April 2021
Romania's industrial output has recovered, in general terms, to the pre-crisis levels after the plunge taken during the lockdown, and it is now converging to a sub-optimal functioning under constraints and limitations that are prevailing across global production chains during the current period.

In February, the industrial output index was 3.1% lower than in February 2020 - just before the lockdown period entered into force in March. The contraction was slightly more substantial (-4.2% y/y) for the core manufacturing sector.

Over a longer period (rolling 6-month average as of February 2020), Romania's industry performed roughly at par in February 2021, both overall and in the core manufacturing sector.

The post-crisis pattern is shaped by volatility, and the seasonally adjusted index reflects this: it dropped by 1.0% month-on-month in February after it had increased in the previous two months by a combined 1.5%.

While the vaccination across developed economies provides guarantees for smoother functioning of the industry (including Romania's), the realization of the significant growth potential depends not only on successful vaccination campaigns but also on the stimulus packages' operationalization.

Particularly, the European Union's Recovery and Resilience Plan is critical for the resumption of investments and production, and the first steps are expected at best no sooner than this fall with significant risks related to the approval of the supplementary financing by national legislators. 

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
