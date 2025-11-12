Romanian hospital projects losing Resilience financing to be financed from EU4Health money

Nine hospitals that lost funding from Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) because they could not be completed on time will be financed through the Health Program 2021–2027 (EU4Health programme 2021-2027), which is also from European funds.

The EU4Health money for Romania was initially designed to be used for additional investments in the medical system.

"The government continues to invest in health infrastructure. Nine essential projects for the healthcare network in Romania, transferred from the PNRR, will be financed through the Health Program 2021–2027, following the decision taken by the Monitoring Committee of the Health Program together with representatives of the European Commission," the government announced on its Facebook page.

The government further stated that "in the coming period, new financing contracts for these investments will be signed."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pop Nukoonrat/Dreamstime.com)