Energy

Romania importing electricity at highest possible rate

06 December 2024

Romania's electricity imports exceeded the 3,000 MW threshold for the second consecutive day on December 5, close to the maximum capacity of the cross-border transmission network. 

This is partly due to the fact that renewable energy production is almost non-existent, Profit.ro reported. 

Another reason for these huge imports is that some [renewable energy] producers prefer to intentionally reduce operations in order not to pay too much on the balancing market [in case they fail to deliver the promised amounts], argue representatives of the Romanian Energy Suppliers Association (AFEER).

(Photo source: 17s/Dreamstime.com)

