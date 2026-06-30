Romania had 72,000 healthcare facilities in 2025, 13,000 in rural areas

Romania had approximately 72,000 healthcare facilities in 2025, over 2,000 more than in the previous year. Of these, 59,000 were located in urban areas and 13,000 in rural areas, according to data published on June 29 by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) and quoted by Agerpres.

According to the same source, the healthcare network included 559 hospitals, compared with 558 in 2024; 216 healthcare units (including hospital-like facilities) providing only day hospitalization or outpatient and day-care services, 33 more than in the previous year; over 16,000 independent specialized medical practices, 1,100 units more compared with 2024; 17,800 independent dental practices, an increase of 331 units year-on-year; and more than 10,000 family medicine practices, up by 95 compared with 2024. Most family medicine practices, 6,300, were located in urban areas.

The network of independent specialized medical practices and independent dental practices, part of the outpatient care system, was also found mostly in urban areas, INS data show. In 2025, there were 15,300 independent specialized medical practices in urban areas, while in rural areas, their number was 14.7 times lower (1,041 practices).

A total of 77,600 doctors, including general practitioners, were active last year, up by 3,200 compared with 2024. A total of 21,400 dentists, 20,800 pharmacists, 22,000 nurses with higher education, 160,700 mid-level medical staff, and 77,500 auxiliary healthcare staff added to this.

Furthermore, the number of specialist physicians increased by 4.1% compared with 2024. Family medicine remained the largest specialty (13,227 doctors), followed by internal medicine (3,522), anesthesiology and intensive care (3,354), pediatrics (3,289), and cardiology (3,076).

The distribution of healthcare personnel by area of residence reflects the territorial distribution of healthcare units, with significant disparities persisting. Of the total number of doctors, approximately 17.1% were family physicians, more than two-thirds of whom worked in urban areas. In rural areas, there were on average 2,335 inhabitants per family doctor, compared with 1,056 in urban areas; and 3,838 inhabitants per dentist, compared with 514 in urban areas.

simona@romania-insider.com