Romania, among EU states with lowest share of happy people

The level of happiness is quite low in Romania, according to an Eurostat survey released last week, which revealed that the share of happy Romanians was much lower than the EU average in 2018.

To measure people’s happiness, the respondents were asked to rank their frequency of being happy in the past four weeks prior to this survey, on the following scale: ‘all of the time’, ‘most of the time’, ‘some of the time’, ‘a little of the time’ or ‘none of the time’.

In 2018, over 62% of people aged 16 and over in the European Union reported being happy all of the time (14%) or most of the time (48%) over the past four weeks. By comparison, the share registered in Romania was only 46%, one of the lowest in the EU.

Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria and Finland have the happiest people, according to the same survey, as 76% of citizens in each country claimed to feel happy all or most of the time over the last four weeks. Luxembourg (74%), Spain (72%), and Denmark (70%) rank next in the top.

On the other hand, Latvia (where only 31% of people reported being happy all or most of the time), Bulgaria (35%), Croatia (42%), Lithuania (45%), Greece and Romania (both 46%) registered the lowest shares of happy people.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)