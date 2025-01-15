Romania promotes agro-food products at Green Week 2025 in Berlin

Romania’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) participates in the 89th edition of Green Week (Grüne Woche) international trade fair in Berlin, Germany. Romanian agro-food products recognized nationally and internationally will be promoted at the event held between January 17 and 26.

At the MADR stand, visitors will have the chance to sample a variety of products that have been registered under European quality systems or are in the process of registration. These include Magiun de prune Topoloveni – IGP, Salam de Sibiu – IGP, Telemea de Ibăneşti – DOP, Novac afumat din Țara Bârsei – IGP, Scrumbie de Dunăre afumată – IGP, Cârnaţi de Pleşcoi – IGP, and many other products, plus Romanian traditional spirits.

Visitors will also be able to taste mountain and ecological products, as well as items registered under national quality schemes.

Other Romanian products featured at the 2025 exhibition are in the process of registering under European quality systems. These include Babic de Buzău for gaining IGP, Batog deltaic de sturion for obtaining IGP, Cârnați din topor din Vâlcea for obtaining IGP, Brânză frământată de Teaca for obtaining IGP, and Salam Poiana Mărului for gaining IGP.

Among the prepared dishes for tasting at the Romanian stand are ghiudem, batog de crap argintiu, pastramă de crap argintiu, zacuscă with fish, and various syrup varieties from Șugag.

Other offerings include fruit jams and preserves, bakery and pastry products, Bod sugar, poultry meat products, eco-certified honey varieties, mountain products, cold-pressed oils, and various dried fruits, such as strawberries, raspberries, cranberries, and prunes.

The Green Week trade fair serves as both a business platform and a celebration of culinary traditions and folklore, with significant media impact in Europe and globally. According to the final report of the 2024 edition, over 1,400 exhibitors from 60 countries participated, attracting approximately 300,000 visitors.

(Photo source: Madr.ro)