Black Friday, the European and presidential elections’ results in top Google searches in Romania in 2019

The Black Friday sales campaign and the European and presidential elections have determined a high interest in Google searches in Romania in 2019. The Romanians were also interested in the Romania-Sweden football match and the iPhone 11 smartphone, but also in finding the formula for the area of the circle, which became the most searched phrase on Google Romania on November 19 after former prime minister Viorica Dancila gave a wrong answer to a question related to this math formula.

eMag Black Friday topped the ranking of the most popular searches made by Romanians on Google this year, followed by Razvan Ciobanu – a well-known fashion designed who died this year, online fashion retailer About You, the results of the European elections, and Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce, who also died in 2019.

The top ten is completed by the results of the presidential elections, the weather in Bucharest, iPhone 11, Marcel Toader – a former rugby player and businessman who died in 2019, and the Romania-Sweden football match.

iPhone 11, Samsung S10, Samsung A10, Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei P30 Lite were the most searched smartphones this year. Meanwhile, Aquaman tops the ranking in the movie category, followed by Avengers: Endgame and Oh, Ramona!.

When it comes to sports events, the Romania-Sweden football match was the hottest topic, followed by Wimbledon, the Romania-Spain match, the U21 European Football Championship, the U21 Romania-France match, the Romania-Norway match, the U21 Romania-Germany match, Roland Garros, the Romania-Malta match, and the Australian Open.

“How to calculate the area of the circle” was the most searched phrase in the “Hot to…” category. The Romanians also wanted to find out the flu symptoms or how to vote.

