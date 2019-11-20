Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 11/20/2019 - 13:40
Social
“Area of the circle” becomes most searched phrase on Google Romania after presidential “debate”
20 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The most memorable moment of the parallel “debates” the two presidential candidates held on Tuesday evening, November 19, was probably former prime minister Viorica Dancila’s wrong answer when asked by a journalist to say the formula for the area of the circle. “Radius square,” was Dancila’s answer, who was corrected by the journalist: “Pi multiplied by radius square.”

The phrase “area of the circle” (aria cercului in Romanian) hit over 200,000 searches on Google Romania on Tuesday evening, being by far the most searched phrase of the day, according to Google Trends.

Viorica Dancila said she studied Maths at university and that she gave private Math lessons when she worked as a teacher.

You may also want to read: Former PM says she will be Romania’s president starting Monday, hopes to get Klaus Iohannis’ vote too

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 29401121 © Pupunkkop | Dreamstime.com)

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 11/20/2019 - 13:40
Social
“Area of the circle” becomes most searched phrase on Google Romania after presidential “debate”
20 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The most memorable moment of the parallel “debates” the two presidential candidates held on Tuesday evening, November 19, was probably former prime minister Viorica Dancila’s wrong answer when asked by a journalist to say the formula for the area of the circle. “Radius square,” was Dancila’s answer, who was corrected by the journalist: “Pi multiplied by radius square.”

The phrase “area of the circle” (aria cercului in Romanian) hit over 200,000 searches on Google Romania on Tuesday evening, being by far the most searched phrase of the day, according to Google Trends.

Viorica Dancila said she studied Maths at university and that she gave private Math lessons when she worked as a teacher.

You may also want to read: Former PM says she will be Romania’s president starting Monday, hopes to get Klaus Iohannis’ vote too

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 29401121 © Pupunkkop | Dreamstime.com)

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

19 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections: Former PM organizes press conference one hour before president’s debate
19 November 2019
Justice
Update: Romanian prosecutors arrest former state energy company’s CEO for using false engineer diploma
18 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s president prepares US-style presidential debate but without challenger - Live
18 November 2019
Business
ING Bank Romania switches to flexible/collaborative work concept at new headquarters in Bucharest
17 November 2019
Social
Bear hit by car in central Romania left in agony on the road for almost a full day
15 November 2019
Social
Fake news invades social media before second round of presidential elections in Romania
15 November 2019
Eco
Netflix crew filming documentary in Romania allegedly assaulted by loggers
15 November 2019
Sports
Update: Romania loses decisive match with Sweden in Euro 2020 qualifiers

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40