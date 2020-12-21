Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

Sports

Women's Artistic Gymnastics: Romania wins 8 gold medals at the European Championships in Turkey

21 December 2020
Romania ended the European Championships in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics with 14 medals, of which eight are gold. Larisa Iordache won four medals (including two gold), while Ana Barbosu won all junior apparatus finals. For Iordache, this was her first major competition in over three years.

The 2020 European Championships in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics were held in Mersin, Turkey.

In the senior competitions, Romania ended the European Championships with a total of five medals, News.ro reported. Larisa Iordache won gold in the beam and floor finals and a silver medal on vault. Plus, Romania also conquered silver in the team competition and the beam event (won by Silviana Sfiringu).

In the junior competitions, Ana Barbosu ended the Championships with an incredible result: she won all four apparatus titles, in addition to the gold already won in the team and all-around. Maria Ceplinschi also won two silver medals in the all-around and floor finals, while Andreea Preda was a bronze medallist on beam.

Gymnasts from 14 countries participated at the 33rd edition of the European Championships in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics, which ended on Sunday, December 20. 

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Gimnastica; photo by Emilia Nicolae)

