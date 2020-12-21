Women’s Artistic Gymnastics: Romania wins 8 gold medals at the European Championships in Turkey

Romania ended the European Championships in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics with 14 medals, of which eight are gold. Larisa Iordache won four medals (including two gold), while Ana Barbosu won all junior apparatus finals. For Iordache, this was her first major competition in over three years.

The 2020 European Championships in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics were held in Mersin, Turkey.

In the senior competitions, Romania ended the European Championships with a total of five medals, News.ro reported. Larisa Iordache won gold in the beam and floor finals and a silver medal on vault. Plus, Romania also conquered silver in the team competition and the beam event (won by Silviana Sfiringu).

In the junior competitions, Ana Barbosu ended the Championships with an incredible result: she won all four apparatus titles, in addition to the gold already won in the team and all-around. Maria Ceplinschi also won two silver medals in the all-around and floor finals, while Andreea Preda was a bronze medallist on beam.

Gymnasts from 14 countries participated at the 33rd edition of the European Championships in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics, which ended on Sunday, December 20.

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Gimnastica; photo by Emilia Nicolae)