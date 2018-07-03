Romania wins first place at Balkan Geography Olympiad

The geography Olympic team of Romania won two gold, two silver and three bronze medals at the Balkan Olympiad, which was organized in the Romanian city of Iasi between June 24 and June 29.

Romania thus topped the ranking of nations, according to a press release from the Romanian Ministry of Education.

Romanian students Razvan Marian Popescu and Ioan Matei Stan won the gold medals while the silver ones were won by Gabriel Alexandru Chivu and Andrei Stefan Micu. Meanwhile, Delia Ioana Dumitrescu, Gabriela Diana Ionescu and Vlad Patrik Apostol won bronze.

At the 4th edition, the competition was hosted for the first time by Romania, being organized by the County School Inspectorate of Iasi in partnership with the Faculty of Geography, the “Al. I. Cuza” University, the Geography Society of Romania and Iasi City Hall. 50 students and 30 team leaders, observers and guests from Serbia, Slovenia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Moldova and Romania attended the event.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Edu.ro)