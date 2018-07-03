International Math Olympiad kicks off in western Romania

Over 600 students from more than 100 countries are expected at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), taking place starting today, July 3, in the western Romania city of Cluj-Napoca.

It is the 59th edition of the event, which started in 1959 in Brasov, in central Romania. Seven countries participated at the first event: Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Poland, Czechoslovakia, East Germany, and USSR. Since then, the event has been held every year (except 1980) in a different country. Currently, countries from five continents participate. Each country can send a team of up to six high school students or students not yet enrolled in graduate studies.

During the competition, contestants have to solve, individually, two contest papers on two consecutive days, with three problems each day. Each problem is worth seven points. Gold, silver, and bronze medals are awarded in the ratio of 1:2:3 according to the overall results. Half of the contestants receive a medal. Certificates of honorable mention are awarded to students who who obtained 7 points for at least one problem.

The honorary president of the event is professor Viorel Barbu, the president of the Mathematics Department of the Romanian Academy, and a member of the Romanian team at the first edition of the olympiad, in 1959.

The event ends July 14.

Media: Bashar al-Assad’s son will come to Romania for Math Olympiad

Romania spends EUR 1 million on International Math Olympiad

Romanian students win five gold medals at Junior Balkan Math Olympiad

[email protected]