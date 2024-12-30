 

Romania’s Ministry of Finance raises EUR 3.3 bln from Bucharest Stock Exchange investors in 2024

30 December 2024

Romania’s Ministry of Finance (MF) raised RON 2.6 billion (EUR 523.1 million) through its sixth Fidelis government bond issuance of 2024, setting an annual record of RON 16.4 billion (EUR 3.3 billion) attracted from retail investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The funds, generated from six bond offers in 2024, account for 40% of the total raised since Fidelis bonds resumed in 2020.

This offering, which concluded on December 18, included six bond tranches tailored to various investor needs. Notably, two tranches were dedicated to blood donors, who placed 3,900 orders totaling RON 382.5 million—a new record. The bonds offered annual interest rates ranging from 3.75% for two-year euro-denominated bonds to 7.9% for three-year lei-denominated bonds.

A total of 23,539 subscription orders were placed, with participation open to residents and non-residents aged 18 or older. Investors can hold the bonds to maturity, earning annual interest, or trade them on the stock exchange.

BT Capital Partners led the syndicate managing the offer, supported by Banca Transilvania, Alpha Bank Romania, Banca Comerciala Romana, and BRD – Groupe Société Générale.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB)

