Romania’s electricity consumption up 1.8% y/y in Jan-Nov

Romania’s final energy consumption increased by 1.8% y/y to 46.0 TWh in the first eleven months of 2024, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

Households’ consumption rose by 3.2% y/y to 10.7 TWh, while the companies’ consumption advanced by 1.5% y/y to 36.0 TWh. Public administration used 4.7% y/y less electricity for lighting (0.36 TWh).

In contrast, the gross electricity production in the eleven-month period decreased by 8.3% y/y to 48.0 TWh. More than half of the electricity was produced in thermal and nuclear plants: 25.7 TWh, some 2%-3% less y/y for each of the two sectors. Hydropower plants’ output dropped by more than one-fifth to 13.4 TWh.

In the new renewable energy sector, the wind farms generated 19% less electricity (5.6 TWh), while the solar plants offset part of the drop thanks to a massive 57% y/y advance to 3.4 TWh.

Amid lower production and higher consumption, Romania’s electricity exports dropped by 5% y/y to 9.9 TWh, while the imports rose by 58% y/y to 12.2 TWh.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: 17s/Dreamstime.com)