Romania elected full member of UNESCO Executive Board for 2025-2029

Romania has been elected as a full member of the UNESCO Executive Board for the 2025–2029 term, the first such appointment in 14 years.

Romanian officials noted that the country will work closely with other member states to promote dialogue, knowledge, and international cooperation, in the spirit of UNESCO’s principles and the objectives aimed at promoting multilateralism and respect for the norms of international law.

“Romania has been elected (with a total of 135 votes) as a full member of the UNESCO Executive Board for the 2025–2029 term. The elections took place on Friday, November 7, during the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference, held in Samarkand (Uzbekistan). The Minister of Education and Research, Prof. Univ. Dr. Psych. Daniel David, announced Romania’s intention to run for this position and requested, in this regard, the support of the member states at the meeting of the UNESCO General Conference on November 1,” according to the Ministry of Education.

The mandate in the Executive Board will allow Romania to contribute directly to the implementation of the organization’s Programme of Activities for the 2026–2029 period and to the adoption of strategic decisions regarding the global agenda of education, science, culture, and communication.

Romania aims to highlight good practices and relevant experiences, support the strengthening of the knowledge-based society, reduce digital inclusion gaps, promote culture as a public good, as well as defend freedom of expression and the safety of journalists.

“After the recently concluded term as president of the UNESCO General Conference, held by the Permanent Delegate of Romania to UNESCO Simona-Mirela Miculescu, this election represents recognition of Romania’s constant commitment to UNESCO’s values and objectives in the fields of education, science, culture, and communication, as well as of the respect our country enjoys in this global arena,” the same institution noted.

“Membership in the Executive Board will also facilitate Romania’s involvement in new international initiatives and projects dedicated to important topics such as protecting cultural heritage, stimulating innovation in education and science, or promoting responsible and inclusive communication,” the quoted source emphasized.

(Photo source: Bumbleedee | Dreamstime.com)