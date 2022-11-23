Business

Romania to borrow EUR 229 mln from EIB for investments in the public health system

23 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government approved, on November 22, a memorandum by which it expresses its principled agreement regarding the contracting of loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB), in a total amount of EUR 229 mln, for financing investments in the public health system.

The financial support will be provided in the form of two loans, both of which will be contracted by the end of this year at the latest, Economica.net reported. The first loan will have a value of up to EUR 87 mln, and the second loan could be up to EUR 142 mln.

Most of the projects are being implemented and are expected to be completed by 2026. The total cost of these investments is approximately EUR 292 mln, of which the amount of financial assistance from the EIB will be EUR 229 mln.

The nature of the projects was not disclosed.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romania to borrow EUR 229 mln from EIB for investments in the public health system

23 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government approved, on November 22, a memorandum by which it expresses its principled agreement regarding the contracting of loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB), in a total amount of EUR 229 mln, for financing investments in the public health system.

The financial support will be provided in the form of two loans, both of which will be contracted by the end of this year at the latest, Economica.net reported. The first loan will have a value of up to EUR 87 mln, and the second loan could be up to EUR 142 mln.

Most of the projects are being implemented and are expected to be completed by 2026. The total cost of these investments is approximately EUR 292 mln, of which the amount of financial assistance from the EIB will be EUR 229 mln.

The nature of the projects was not disclosed.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 November 2022
Politics
European Commission recommends lifting of CVM on justice for Romania
21 November 2022
Business
Porsche Engineering opens second local office in Timișoara, plans to expand team
18 November 2022
Business
Top business organizations strongly support Romania’s bid for Schengen membership
16 November 2022
Politics
European Commission says Romania is ready to join the Schengen area
15 November 2022
Events
Festive fun: Christmas markets to visit in Romania this winter season
14 November 2022
Events
Bucharest Christmas Market 2022: Dates, location and activities announced
01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
03 November 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Oradea’s must-see Art Nouveau buildings