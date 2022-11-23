Romania to borrow EUR 229 mln from EIB for investments in the public health system

The Romanian Government approved, on November 22, a memorandum by which it expresses its principled agreement regarding the contracting of loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB), in a total amount of EUR 229 mln, for financing investments in the public health system.

The financial support will be provided in the form of two loans, both of which will be contracted by the end of this year at the latest, Economica.net reported. The first loan will have a value of up to EUR 87 mln, and the second loan could be up to EUR 142 mln.

Most of the projects are being implemented and are expected to be completed by 2026. The total cost of these investments is approximately EUR 292 mln, of which the amount of financial assistance from the EIB will be EUR 229 mln.

The nature of the projects was not disclosed.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)