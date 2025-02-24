Romania’s Anti-Corruption Directorate conducts searches at Port of Constanța

Roughly 40 searches took place in the Port of Constanța and other locations on Monday, February 24, in an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Directorate, or DNA, targeting influential local businessmen, former customs officials in the port, and one of the leaders of the Constanța branch of the governing Social Democratic Party (PSD).

The prosecutors’ accusations include bribery and abuse of office. Money was reportedly transacted for obtaining benefits, land, docks, and contracts in the Port of Constanța.

“Searches are being conducted at 41 locations across the counties of Constanța, Dâmbovița, Brașov, and the municipality of Bucharest. One of these locations is the headquarters of a public institution, while the others are private residences or the offices/work sites of commercial companies,” DNA said in a press release.

The investigation reportedly targets Ion Dumitrache, the local head of PSD, and officials from the National Company Maritime Ports Administration Constanța (CN APMC) alongside others.

Among the businessmen under investigation are, according to G4Media and ISE, Vasile Costea and Jean Paul Tucan, former mayor of Năvodari. The first had reportedly set up a complex bribery circuit to obtain various benefits in the Port of Constanța.

The company that manages the Port of Constanța stated that it is cooperating fully with the investigation.

"The Maritime Ports Administration is offering full support to judicial authorities. The general director and financial director are making available to DNA prosecutors all requested documents and all necessary information to support the investigation. Any information on this subject can only be provided, according to the law, by the competent institutions," stated APMC in its response to G4Media and ISE.

The case is being handled by DNA prosecutors in Bucharest and represents one of the most significant operations in the Port of Constanța.

(Photo source: Dynamoland | Dreamstime.com)