Justice

Romania’s Anti-Corruption Directorate conducts searches at Port of Constanța

24 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Roughly 40 searches took place in the Port of Constanța and other locations on Monday, February 24, in an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Directorate, or DNA, targeting influential local businessmen, former customs officials in the port, and one of the leaders of the Constanța branch of the governing Social Democratic Party (PSD).

The prosecutors’ accusations include bribery and abuse of office. Money was reportedly transacted for obtaining benefits, land, docks, and contracts in the Port of Constanța. 

“Searches are being conducted at 41 locations across the counties of Constanța, Dâmbovița, Brașov, and the municipality of Bucharest. One of these locations is the headquarters of a public institution, while the others are private residences or the offices/work sites of commercial companies,” DNA said in a press release.

The investigation reportedly targets Ion Dumitrache, the local head of PSD, and officials from the National Company Maritime Ports Administration Constanța (CN APMC) alongside others.

Among the businessmen under investigation are, according to G4Media and ISE, Vasile Costea and Jean Paul Tucan, former mayor of Năvodari. The first had reportedly set up a complex bribery circuit to obtain various benefits in the Port of Constanța. 

The company that manages the Port of Constanța stated that it is cooperating fully with the investigation.

"The Maritime Ports Administration is offering full support to judicial authorities. The general director and financial director are making available to DNA prosecutors all requested documents and all necessary information to support the investigation. Any information on this subject can only be provided, according to the law, by the competent institutions," stated APMC in its response to G4Media and ISE. 

The case is being handled by DNA prosecutors in Bucharest and represents one of the most significant operations in the Port of Constanța.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dynamoland | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Romania’s Anti-Corruption Directorate conducts searches at Port of Constanța

24 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Roughly 40 searches took place in the Port of Constanța and other locations on Monday, February 24, in an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Directorate, or DNA, targeting influential local businessmen, former customs officials in the port, and one of the leaders of the Constanța branch of the governing Social Democratic Party (PSD).

The prosecutors’ accusations include bribery and abuse of office. Money was reportedly transacted for obtaining benefits, land, docks, and contracts in the Port of Constanța. 

“Searches are being conducted at 41 locations across the counties of Constanța, Dâmbovița, Brașov, and the municipality of Bucharest. One of these locations is the headquarters of a public institution, while the others are private residences or the offices/work sites of commercial companies,” DNA said in a press release.

The investigation reportedly targets Ion Dumitrache, the local head of PSD, and officials from the National Company Maritime Ports Administration Constanța (CN APMC) alongside others.

Among the businessmen under investigation are, according to G4Media and ISE, Vasile Costea and Jean Paul Tucan, former mayor of Năvodari. The first had reportedly set up a complex bribery circuit to obtain various benefits in the Port of Constanța. 

The company that manages the Port of Constanța stated that it is cooperating fully with the investigation.

"The Maritime Ports Administration is offering full support to judicial authorities. The general director and financial director are making available to DNA prosecutors all requested documents and all necessary information to support the investigation. Any information on this subject can only be provided, according to the law, by the competent institutions," stated APMC in its response to G4Media and ISE. 

The case is being handled by DNA prosecutors in Bucharest and represents one of the most significant operations in the Port of Constanța.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dynamoland | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 February 2025
Politics
Romania’s acting president calls parties to consultations ahead of EU summit on Ukraine, security
24 February 2025
Politics
Update - Three years of war: Romania reaffirms full commitment to Ukraine’s freedom and sovereignty, interim president says
24 February 2025
Politics
US administration "misinformed about Romanian elections," Bucharest mayor says
24 February 2025
Macro
Fitch affirms Romania's fragile BBB-/negative sovereign rating
24 February 2025
Politics
Romanian interim president, PM congratulate Friedrich Merz for election win in Germany
22 February 2025
Culture
Berlinale 2025: Romanian director Radu Jude wins second Silver Bear with Kontinental '25
21 February 2025
Education
Education Ministry publishes 2024 list of top universities in Romania
21 February 2025
Energy
Romania maintains plan to double electricity production by 2032, energy minister says