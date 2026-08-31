Romania cuts excise duty on diesel by 25% for two weeks

The Finance Ministry in Romania announced that it will cut the excise duty on diesel by 25% for the following two-week period, under the dynamic excise regime introduced for situations when diesel prices rise above certain benchmarks. The new excise duty rate applies for the period September 1-15, after a 20% cut in the excise duty was in force during the second half of August.

Under the special regime, the excise duty is calculated every two weeks depending on international diesel quotations.

The new adjustment represents a decrease of RON 701 per 1,000 litres. Thus, between September 1 and 15, 2026, the effective excise duty level for standard diesel on the domestic market will be RON 2,103 per 1,000 litres.

“The mechanism provided for by Law no. 162/2026 operates gradually, depending on developments in the international market. In the context of the pressures of the last two weeks, the level of excise duty reduction on diesel has increased from 20% to 25%. It is a temporary and calibrated intervention, intended to reduce part of the fiscal pressure on the price, within the limits within which it can be absorbed by the market and transmitted further into the economy,” specified Alexandru Nazare, minister of finance, as reported by Economedia.ro.

The updated support level for the first half of September reflects recent market dynamics, with the variation in Platts diesel fuel (VPM) quotations of +45.65% and the variation in the standard average price (VM) of +25.45%.

The intervention aims to limit the chain-propagation effect of fuel costs, especially in the transport and logistics sector, with a direct impact on consumer-goods prices. The mechanism established by Law no. 162/2026 operates dynamically, through periodic reassessments every two weeks, the press release states.

“The Ministry of Finance will continuously monitor market indicators and will recalibrate the excise duty level depending on the evolution of international quotations and pump prices,” the Ministry of Finance concluded.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)