New 47 km A7 motorway section ready to open in eastern Romania

A new 47.1 km section of Romania’s A7 motorway between Adjud and Bacău South will open to traffic on Monday, August 31, officials announced. The opening will extend the motorway route from Bucharest to the Bacău bypass interchange connecting with the DN2F road toward Vaslui.

Romanian builder UMB is completing the final work ahead of the opening, according to road infrastructure company CNAIR’s general director, Cristian Pistol.

“In the coming period, after the connection work is completed, traffic will be extended to the Bacău North interchange on the Bacău bypass, adding another four kilometers,” Pistol said.

“We chose this phased approach for one reason: we open every kilometer only when its connections are complete and safe,” he added.

Once the Adjud-Bacău South section opens, 241.62 km of the planned 319 km A7 motorway between Ploiești and Pașcani will be operational.

For motorists leaving Bucharest, the new section will create a continuous high-speed route of more than 300 km along the A3 and A7 motorways to Bacău, interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan said.

Another 77 kilometers remain under construction between Bacău and Pașcani. Work completed so far was financed through Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), while financing for the remaining section will continue from the state budget after August 31.

“The motorway to Moldova provides a faster connection with the region, with a direct impact on economic development and mobility,” Ilie Bolojan said.

In 2026, construction contracts for the A7 were extended north from Pașcani to Suceava and onward to Siret and the Ukrainian border.

The Pașcani-Suceava-Siret route and the Pașcani-Iași-Ungheni section of the A8 motorway are included among the projects financed through the EU’s SAFE instrument, the prime minister said. Romania has earmarked EUR 4.2 billion from its SAFE allocation for infrastructure with both civilian and military uses.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ilie Bolojan)