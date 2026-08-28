Romania’s president optimistic about new consultations for forming a government

Romanian president Nicusor Dan, in a press conference at Chișinău on August 27, announced that new consultations with the parties on nominating a new prime minister will follow on September 1, and he assured that "we will find a majority for a stable government." He refused to elaborate on the source of his optimism, however.

According to Digi24, asked about the option of a technocratic government, the head of state said that "one with political ministers is much more likely."

Romania has been without a full-fledged government since May 5 – when the Social Democrats (PSD) left the coalition of centrist parties to overthrow prime minister Ilie Bolojan with the help of far-right AUR.

The interim government of PM Bolojan has served in a limited capacity in an attempt to optimise the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), due to reach an end on August 31, and avoid political turmoil that would have negatively impacted the sovereign rating reviews scheduled over the summer.

The outcome was mixed: Fitch reversed a planned downgrade in July after four of the six PNRR reforms were legislated and Moody’s took a similar decision a week later, warning that high implementation risks surrounding the country’s multi-year fiscal consolidation programme could lead to a downgrade if political support for further deficit reduction weakens. Both rating agencies pointed to the further fiscal plans, primarily the 2027 budget plan, as key for Romania maintaining the investment-grade rating.

More recently, Romania’s lawmakers abandoned one of the remaining two reforms (the Wage Law for the budgetary sector) and approved a version of the Integrity Law (the sixth reform) that prompted broad criticism as allegedly touching upon the rule of law and lowering the standards of transparency.

President Dan on August 27 in Chisinau explained that he avoided taking the risk of nominations with fragile support in Parliament because failed attempts would have sent a negative message to the rating agencies. But now the situation has changed, he implied.

“Now, immediately on September 1, we will have a new consultation; we will see whether it is formal or informal, and I believe that we will find a majority for a Government that is stable," said the president.

There is another reason for the president's caution in designating a second prime minister candidate: a second failed nomination vote would bring the early elections scenario closer -- and this is particularly valid after the 60 days from the first failed nomination vote expired on August 20.

Asked about the Social Democrats (PSD) plans to reach support in Parliament for a minority government of their own and about the president’s optimism regarding a government in September, president Dan refused to explain.

"I don't want to comment; there are many working hypotheses. There have been countless discussions with all parties on these hypotheses, but before we come up with a nomination, I don't think it's useful to have this discussion in the public space at this moment," he said.

However, he commented that a traditional government of politicians would be more plausible than a government of technocrats – leaving the option for a non-political prime minister open.

"At this moment I don't see support for a government with technocratic ministers. So a government with political ministers is much more likely," he stressed.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)