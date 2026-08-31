September in Bucharest: City celebration, video mapping, classical music, film events

The first month of fall brings a packed calendar of events, from the Bucharest Days celebration and the international video mapping fest iMapp to film festivals and classical music events featuring top performers. Here is a selection of what is to come.

Bucharest’s Floreasca neighborhood will be the setting for Sound District Floreasca, a program that will turn the neighborhood’s streets into an open-air festival dedicated to classical music, art and international cuisine. On September 11 and 12, visitors can explore the neighborhood through concerts, art installations, food, cultural moments and interactive activities, along a route that brings together heritage, music and community spirit. In Floreasca, many of its streets are named after major European composers, and this identity became the starting point for the festival. Each street will have its own atmosphere, visual identity and experiences, inviting visitors to discover the music, cuisine and culture of different European countries, including Austria, Germany, France and Italy. The public can expect live concerts and performances by independent artists, ensembles and orchestras; Classic Meets Modern, a concept bringing together classical music and contemporary influences; workshops and interactive activities exploring the lives and works of major composers and the history of the neighborhood; food areas inspired by the European cultures represented at the festival; and community activities for families, children and young people.

Meanwhile, the first edition of the Bucharest International Piano Festival (BIPF), set to take place at the Romanian Athenaeum between September 22–26, will bring in front of the public pianists David Kadouch, Mihai Ritvoiu, Mădălina Pașol, Cătălin Șerban, and Khatia Buniatishvili. The event is born “from the deep conviction that the solo piano recital represents the supreme hypostasis of artistic confession, a pure reflection of the human spirit in search of the absolute.”

September is also the month of the George Enescu International Competition, which also features events for the general public, including masterclasses held by conductor Cristian Măcelaru, the artistic director of the competition and of the George Enescu International Festival, rehearsals open to the public, sessions dedicated to contemporary composition, as well as concerts. The events takes place until September 19 at the Radio Hall, the Romanian Athenaeum and the National University of Music in Bucharest. The competition section also brings six symphonic concerts. The National Radio Orchestra, the Romanian Youth Orchestra and the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra will perform on the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum, alongside well-known conductors and some of the world's most promising young musicians. The program includes the inaugural concert, the concert dedicated to the Composition Section, the concert concluding the Conducting Masterclass, and the three finals of the cello, violin, and piano sections, where the laureates of the 2026 edition will be designated.

Classical music fans can also attend a concert by violinist David Garrett on September 18, as part of his Millennium Symphony World Tour, a show combining what is described as “monumental orchestration, breathtaking technique and unmistakable charisma.” It is a musical journey tracing his evolution “from prodigy to icon,” combining moments of virtuosity with epic, almost cinematic passages.

September also brings the Bucharest Days, an event started in 1994 to celebrate the city and mark the anniversary of the capital’s first documented mention on September 20, 1459, in a charter issued by Vlad the Impaler. Over the years, the celebration has grown and diversified, evolving from a handful of cultural events into a large-scale urban festival, featuring concerts, parades, exhibitions and street performances. The program for 2026 has not been released yet. Arcub posts updates on its upcoming events on its website.

What has been announced as part of this year’s Bucharest Days is iMapp Bucharest 2026, taking place on September 19 and September 20. The program will feature video mapping shows, music, entertainment, and outdoor experiences across the two days, with the international Winners League competition at its heart, alongside a special moment dedicated to Nadia Comăneci. Seven international artists and studios, winners of competitions held by seven partner festivals in Hungary, Japan, Germany, France, China, the US, and Brazil, will compete for the iMapp Bucharest 2026 Grand Prize. For more than a decade, the project has transformed the approximately 23,000-square-meter façade of the Palace of Parliament into a space for digital creativity and monumental audiovisual experiences.

The Open Streets program covers a variety of events. Photo: Arcub

The Open Streets program continues in September as well, when the public can enjoy its varied program at cooler temperatures. Spanning 25 weekends, it turns Calea Victoriei into a pedestrian area at the end of the week and invites residents and tourists to enjoy concerts, performances, parades, children’s workshops, sports activities, guided tours, urban installations, and projects developed together with cultural institutions, independent artists, and local organizations. The program addresses themes such as urban regeneration, ecology, heritage, mobility, the relationship between people and public space, and the idea of a city built together. The program of each weekend is updated on the website and social media channels of Arcub.

The Bucharest International Film Festival is the capital’s only feature film competition, showcasing a program of debuts, productions awarded at major festivals around the world, Romanian films, and other related events. The program covers the International Competition, dedicated to first and second features; Panorama, showcasing some of the most acclaimed recent productions from major international festivals; Romanian Filmmakers, dedicated to Romanian cinema and its creators; the short film competition; and the History & Cinema program. The new addition this year is Visionnaire – Art & Cinema, a curatorial program exploring the intersection of cinema and major arts through fiction and documentary films, conversations with special guests, and events dedicated to cultural heritage and the great figures who have shaped the history of art. This year’s event takes place from September 18 to September 27.

The Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival, an annual event dedicated to experimental films and visual arts, aims to promote innovative films and filmmakers with strong personal views on contemporary reality, exploring the boundaries of cinematic language. The festival program includes two short film competitions (International Competition and National Competition), special short and feature film programs, exhibitions and installations. Its 16th edition is set to take place between September 23 and September 30.

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel will be in Bucharest on September 1 for the launch of the Romanian edition of her memoirs, Freedom: Memories 1954–2021, published by Litera Publishing House. The event, held at the Romanian Athenaeum, will consist of a public conversation between Angela Merkel and journalist and diplomat Emil Hurezeanu. Freedom: Memories 1954–2021, co-written with Beate Baumann, Angela Merkel’s former political adviser, was released internationally in 2024 in more than 30 countries. It is regarded as one of the most significant political accounts of recent years. In the book, Merkel looks back on her childhood and youth in East Germany, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the beginnings of her political career, while also offering insight into the decisions she made during her 16 years as head of the German government and her meetings with leaders on the international stage. Merkel served as Germany’s chancellor from 2005 to 2021, the first woman to hold the office.

(Opening photo: Calinescu Silviu | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com