Global Vision acquires former Alpha Bank headquarters in Bucharest

Romanian real estate investment and development company Global Vision acquired the former Alpha Bank headquarters in Bucharest’s Charles de Gaulle-Dorobanți area. The share-deal transaction covers two office towers with a combined built area of more than 10,000 square meters.

Global Vision said the investment was worth several tens of millions of euros, without disclosing an exact figure. The company plans an extensive refurbishment and repositioning program for the largely vacant property, supported by additional investment.

The buildings were developed by Neocity Group in two phases between 2001 and 2004. Both include retail space on the ground floor.

The properties served as Alpha Bank’s headquarters until recently. Colliers advised the sellers, a group of Irish investors, throughout the transaction.

“The property’s prime location and substantial dimensions, coupled with our expertise as investors, developers, and asset managers, position us exceptionally well to enhance its value and impact on Bucharest’s business environment,” Global Vision founder and CEO Sorin Preda said.

The company intends to transform the two buildings into a modern mixed-use development combining several complementary functions, although it did not provide further details about the planned uses or timeline.

“This acquisition reflects Global Vision’s strategic investment approach, similar to our previous projects, Brătianu Business Center and Corner Office Building, which focused on reintegrating strategically located assets into the city’s commercial landscape,” Preda added.

The deal expands Global Vision’s Bucharest office portfolio after its 2022 acquisition of Nova Building in the Dimitrie Pompeiu area, subsequently renamed Corner Office Building. The company announced investments of more than EUR 12 million in the refurbishment and sustainability upgrade of that property, Colliers noted.

Simina Niculiță, partner and director of capital markets at Colliers, said the latest transaction showed continued demand for well-positioned properties that could be refurbished or repositioned.

“As it is becoming increasingly difficult to develop new office buildings in central locations, close to a subway station, with good visibility and sufficient parking spaces, we believe there will be growing interest in well-positioned buildings, even those constructed 15 to 20 years ago,” she said.

Romania’s real estate investment market recorded transactions worth approximately EUR 300 million in the first half of 2026, according to Colliers. Office properties accounted for around 60% of the total, their largest share since 2022.

Global Vision said its 2026 investment pipeline exceeds EUR 150 million and covers office, retail, industrial, and data center properties.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Colliers)