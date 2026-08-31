Romanian president meets US Congress delegation at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base

Romanian president Nicușor Dan met a US congressional delegation led by House Armed Services Committee chairman Mike Rogers at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base on Sunday, August 30. Discussions focused on security in the Black Sea region, bilateral defense cooperation, and the US military presence in Romania.

The US delegation also included congressman Eric Sorensen, a member of the House Armed Services Committee. Romanian defense minister Radu Miruță joined the meeting.

“The Mihail Kogălniceanu base is a central point of the US military presence in Romania and a concrete expression of our cooperation in defence and security,” Nicușor Dan wrote on Facebook.

According to the president, the talks highlighted the strategic importance of the Black Sea region for transatlantic security and the need to further strengthen collective deterrence and resilience.

“Romania is ready to assume greater responsibility for its own defense, increase its commitments and fulfil them,” he said.

The officials also discussed investments, the modernization of military capabilities and the priorities of the Romania-US Strategic Partnership. Dan said deepening cooperation in the economy, defense industry, energy, infrastructure, critical minerals, and emerging technologies was also addressed.

“Strengthening and expanding the United States’ economic and military presence in Romania is a priority for our bilateral partnership, the security of the Black Sea region, and the unity of the Transatlantic Alliance,” the president added.

The Romanian and US officials met American troops stationed at the base and visited infrastructure currently under development. Dan also ate at the military canteen alongside the US officials and minister Radu Miruță and spoke with American soldiers.

During their visit to Romania, the US lawmakers also toured the 86th Air Base at Borcea. Romanian officials presented the training conducted there for Romanian and Ukrainian pilots operating F-16 aircraft, the Ministry of Defense announced.

“Romania’s security is built through complementary action: on the one hand, through our active involvement at the European level and, on the other, through our defense relationship with the United States,” minister Miruță said. “The two directions support each other, while the American presence remains an essential component of the allied deterrence and defence posture.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)