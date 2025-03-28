Romania decorates renowned pianist Martha Argerich

Famed Argentine-born pianist Martha Argerich was awarded the "Faithful Service Order in the rank of Grand Officer" by the Romanian Presidency, represented by Romanian Honorary Consul to Switzerland Ion Marin, during a special ceremony held on March 27 at Lugano.

The ceremony was attended by Andreea Guțu, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the Romanian Embassy in Bern, director Daniele Finzi Pasca, cellist Mischa Maisky, General Director of Lugano "Arte e Cultura" Michel Gagnon, General Director of Swiss Radio and Television - SRG SSR Svizra Rumantscha Vincent Augustin, as well as numerous international guests.

Upon receiving the distinction, Martha Argerich, 83, expressed her gratitude and highlighted her connections and friendship with great artists of Romanian origin, including Ion Marin, Radu Lupu, Sergiu Celibidache, Madeleine and Dinu Lipatti, Clara Haskil, and Eugen Ionescu.

Additionally, she shared her joy in returning to Bucharest this fall for two concerts as part of the "George Enescu" International Festival.

The famous pianist also confirmed her participation in a series of meetings organized with children from Cantus Mundi, Romania's largest social integration program for children through music, run by the Madrigal Choir.

Argerich, recognized as one of the greatest pianists in history, has been part of the international supporters of the National Cantus Mundi Program since its founding at the initiative of Maestro Ion Marin. She dominated the piano world since the 1960s, leaving her personal mark on some of the most demanding compositions, from Liszt to Prokofiev, as well as Ravel and Messiaen.

