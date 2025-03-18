One of the most acclaimed and highly regarded pianists in the world, Martha Argerich, will return to the stage of Romania's George Enescu International Festival for two concerts in August and September.

More specifically, on Sunday, August 31, Martha Argerich will perform at the Palace Hall, interpreting Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major, Op. 15 by Ludwig van Beethoven, alongside the Orchestra of the National Academy of Santa Cecilia in Rome, under the baton of conductor Daniel Harding.

The evening's program will also feature Pastorale-Fantasy by George Enescu and Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 73 by Johannes Brahms.

On Monday, September 15, Martha Argerich will return to the Enescu Festival, this time at the Romanian Athenaeum, to perform Piano Concerto in G major by Maurice Ravel, conducted by the renowned Charles Dutoit, together with the Monte Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra. The concert will be one of the festival’s main events, celebrating 150 years since the birth of the great French composer.

“Her spiritual connection with the keyboard is intrinsic, and the fluidity of her sound seems to emerge from the very depths of her soul, communicating its message with charm,” said musicologist Costin Popa, cited in the press release.

Martha Argerich was born in Buenos Aires and began her first piano lessons at the age of five with Vincenzo Scaramuzza. Considered a child prodigy, she started performing concerts and recitals regularly. In 1955, she moved to Europe and continued her studies in London, Vienna, and Switzerland, with Bruno Seidlhofer, Friedrich Gulda, Nikita Magaloff, Madeleine Lipatti, and Stefan Askenase. In 1957, she won the Bolzano and Geneva Piano Competitions, followed by the International Chopin Competition in Warsaw in 1965.

Since then, she has been regarded as one of the most prominent pianists in the world, both in artistic skill and popularity. She has also been awarded numerous Grammy Awards, as well as the Gramophone Artist of the Year Award in 1999.

(Photo source: Cătălina Filip, Enescu Festival)