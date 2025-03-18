Events

Legendary pianist Martha Argerich on stage for two concerts at Enescu Festival in Romania

18 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One of the most acclaimed and highly regarded pianists in the world, Martha Argerich, will return to the stage of Romania's George Enescu International Festival for two concerts in August and September.

More specifically, on Sunday, August 31, Martha Argerich will perform at the Palace Hall, interpreting Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major, Op. 15 by Ludwig van Beethoven, alongside the Orchestra of the National Academy of Santa Cecilia in Rome, under the baton of conductor Daniel Harding.

The evening's program will also feature Pastorale-Fantasy by George Enescu and Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 73 by Johannes Brahms. 

On Monday, September 15, Martha Argerich will return to the Enescu Festival, this time at the Romanian Athenaeum, to perform Piano Concerto in G major by Maurice Ravel, conducted by the renowned Charles Dutoit, together with the Monte Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra. The concert will be one of the festival’s main events, celebrating 150 years since the birth of the great French composer.

“Her spiritual connection with the keyboard is intrinsic, and the fluidity of her sound seems to emerge from the very depths of her soul, communicating its message with charm,” said musicologist Costin Popa, cited in the press release.

Martha Argerich was born in Buenos Aires and began her first piano lessons at the age of five with Vincenzo Scaramuzza. Considered a child prodigy, she started performing concerts and recitals regularly. In 1955, she moved to Europe and continued her studies in London, Vienna, and Switzerland, with Bruno Seidlhofer, Friedrich Gulda, Nikita Magaloff, Madeleine Lipatti, and Stefan Askenase. In 1957, she won the Bolzano and Geneva Piano Competitions, followed by the International Chopin Competition in Warsaw in 1965. 

Since then, she has been regarded as one of the most prominent pianists in the world, both in artistic skill and popularity. She has also been awarded numerous Grammy Awards, as well as the Gramophone Artist of the Year Award in 1999.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cătălina Filip, Enescu Festival)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Legendary pianist Martha Argerich on stage for two concerts at Enescu Festival in Romania

18 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One of the most acclaimed and highly regarded pianists in the world, Martha Argerich, will return to the stage of Romania's George Enescu International Festival for two concerts in August and September.

More specifically, on Sunday, August 31, Martha Argerich will perform at the Palace Hall, interpreting Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major, Op. 15 by Ludwig van Beethoven, alongside the Orchestra of the National Academy of Santa Cecilia in Rome, under the baton of conductor Daniel Harding.

The evening's program will also feature Pastorale-Fantasy by George Enescu and Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 73 by Johannes Brahms. 

On Monday, September 15, Martha Argerich will return to the Enescu Festival, this time at the Romanian Athenaeum, to perform Piano Concerto in G major by Maurice Ravel, conducted by the renowned Charles Dutoit, together with the Monte Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra. The concert will be one of the festival’s main events, celebrating 150 years since the birth of the great French composer.

“Her spiritual connection with the keyboard is intrinsic, and the fluidity of her sound seems to emerge from the very depths of her soul, communicating its message with charm,” said musicologist Costin Popa, cited in the press release.

Martha Argerich was born in Buenos Aires and began her first piano lessons at the age of five with Vincenzo Scaramuzza. Considered a child prodigy, she started performing concerts and recitals regularly. In 1955, she moved to Europe and continued her studies in London, Vienna, and Switzerland, with Bruno Seidlhofer, Friedrich Gulda, Nikita Magaloff, Madeleine Lipatti, and Stefan Askenase. In 1957, she won the Bolzano and Geneva Piano Competitions, followed by the International Chopin Competition in Warsaw in 1965. 

Since then, she has been regarded as one of the most prominent pianists in the world, both in artistic skill and popularity. She has also been awarded numerous Grammy Awards, as well as the Gramophone Artist of the Year Award in 1999.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cătălina Filip, Enescu Festival)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 March 2025
Transport
Romania still tops EU road fatality statistics despite decline, EC report says
18 March 2025
Environment
Romania joins global Earth Hour movement on March 22
18 March 2025
Tech
Hackers claim to have again stolen massive amounts of data from Orange Romania
18 March 2025
Politics
Poll shows Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan winning presidential elections in Romania
18 March 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right party leader Diana Șoșoacă banned from entering Ukraine for three years
17 March 2025
Politics
Report: Romania among five EU countries that "deliberately undermine the rule of law”
17 March 2025
Healthcare
Romania helps North Macedonia transport patients abroad after deadly nightclub fire
17 March 2025
Macro
Romania’s public debt hits 54.6% of GDP at end-2024 after EUR 5.5 bln leap in December