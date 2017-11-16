Romania has to wait until next year for decision on Schengen accession

The European Commission said that the decision on Romania and Bulgaria accession to the Schengen area has been postponed for next year, reports Schengenvisainfo.com.

Although both Romania and Bulgaria have reached substantial programs on the way to the Schengen area, more efforts are needed. Romania received 12 instructions and Bulgaria 17, with most of them being related to securing more independence for courts, and combating cross-border crime and corruption.

The European Commission officially asked the European leaders to accept Romania and Bulgaria in the Schengen area at the end of September. At that time, the EC argued that both countries have demonstrated their capacity to defend EU’s borders.

The European Commission released yesterday its latest Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report on Romania, in which it noted progress on a number of recommendations made in the January report but said the overall reform momentum in the course of 2017 has stalled. It also expressed concern over challenges to judicial independence.

Irina Marica, [email protected]