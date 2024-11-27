Romania’s Danube Delta to be promoted at Council of Europe seat in Strasbourg

Romania's Permanent Representation to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg is set to host a film screening to showcase the beauty of the Danube Delta on December 1, Romania’s National Day.

As part of the events promoting the touristic spot, the Council of Europe will show Wild Danube, a documentary made by British journalist Charlie Ottley. The filmmaker is known for his Wild Carpathia series and has become attached to Romania’s natural landscapes and rural development.

“It’s an honor to present Romania’s Danube Delta, the Amazon of Europe, to the Council of Europe on Romania’s National Day,” said Ottley, cited by Agerpres.

The documentary covers the Delta across all four seasons and highlights its biodiversity, traditional communities, and the legacy of the legendary Romanian canoeist Ivan Patzaichin, who was born in the village of Mila 23 in the Delta.

Romanian ambassador Ion Jinga stated that alongside the official National Day reception on December 3, the screening brings "a piece of Romania to Strasbourg," showcasing the Delta as a global ecological gem. He highlighted that the film underscores the importance of preserving Romania’s natural and cultural heritage for future generations.

The Danube Delta, a UNESCO World Heritage site, spans over 4,455 square kilometers, with 3,510 square kilometers located in Romania. Known as one of Europe’s last great wetlands, it is home to diverse flora and fauna, alongside traditional fishing villages.

The Council of Europe, comprising 46 member states and headquartered in Strasbourg, is dedicated to democracy and human rights. Presenting *Wild Danube* aligns with its mission of cultural and environmental preservation, as Romania invites the European community to rediscover this “paradise” within its borders.

(Photo source: Salajean | Dreamstime.com)