Romania criticizes Israel for “public humiliation” of activists part of Gaza relief flotilla

Romanian interim foreign minister Oana Țoiu harshly criticized the way Israeli authorities treated members of the “Gaza flotilla” on Wednesday, May 20, stating that the “hostility and public humiliation” directed at them are “unacceptable.”

The reaction came after Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited approximately 430 “Gaza flotilla” activists brought to the port of Ashdod and published images in which they appear kneeling, with their hands tied behind their backs. The activists were brought to the port by armed Israeli commandos, who intercepted some 50 ships bringing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The minister appeared in the video waving an Israeli flag and saying “welcome to Israel!” to the bound activists.

“This is how we welcome supporters of terrorism,” the same minister said in a message on the social network X, where he shared the images. He then reaffirmed the position of the Israeli government, according to which the mission intended to transport humanitarian aid to the population of the Gaza Strip, and which attempted to break the maritime blockade imposed by Israel on the Palestinian enclave since 2007, would amount to support for the Islamist group Hamas.

The treatment of the activists was unacceptable, according to the Romanian minister.

“The abusive voluntary treatment applied to the flotilla team and the protesters, many of them European citizens, is against the right to human dignity. We demand the immediate and safe release of the flotilla members, in accordance with international standards, together with respect for their right to consular assistance and fundamental human dignity,” Oana Țoiu wrote on Wednesday, May 20, on X.

Several European states criticized the treatment of the activists. Spain, which has 44 citizens among those detained, summoned Israel’s diplomatic representative in Madrid and issued a protest against the “monstrous, undignified and inhuman” treatment applied to the flotilla members. The US, UK, France, Italy, and Canada also condemned the treatment of activists. Poland, in turn, banned minister Ben Gvir from its national territory in response to the incident.

Israel’s own foreign minister criticized his colleague’s actions. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned the way the activists were treated, but maintained that supporters of Hamas will not be permitted near Israeli territorial waters.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos|Codrin Unici and itamarbengvir on X)