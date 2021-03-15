Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
COVID-19: General public can register for vaccination as third stage starts in Romania

15 March 2021
The third stage of Romania’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign started on Monday, March 15, and this means that the general public can now register to get the vaccine.

According to Stirileprotv.ro, those living in localities with an infection rate of over 4.5 per thousand inhabitants will have priority for vaccination. The rest of the population can sign up, starting 09:00, on waiting lists created in the online platform currently used for vaccine appointments.

According to official information, the first waiting lists opened at 09:00 for vaccination centers in the counties of Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, and Covasna. Then, between 11:00 and 13:00, the authorities have scheduled the opening of waiting lists for the counties of Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, and Prahova. The last waiting lists will open starting 13:00 for the vaccination centers in Sălaj, Satu-Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov, and Bucharest.

Prime minister Florin Citu said on Sunday that 500,000 Romanians covered by the third stage (the general population) have already registered on the dedicated online platform.

Vaccination appointments can be made both through the electronic platform and by phone.

Romania started the vaccination campaign on December 27, with a first phase covering healthcare professionals. The second phase targeted vulnerable groups and people working in essential areas, while the general public is included in the third stage.

More than 1.44 million people received the COVID-19 vaccine in Romania by Sunday, March 14. About 734,000 people got the first dose, while 713,207 received both doses. Meanwhile, according to official data, a total of 7,185 common and minor side effects have been reported in the country since December 27 (when the vaccination campaign started in the country), such as pain near the site of the injection, fever, headache, or muscle or joint pain.

(Photo source: Cristian Storto/Dreamstime.com)

The third stage of Romania’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign started on Monday, March 15, and this means that the general public can now register to get the vaccine.

According to Stirileprotv.ro, those living in localities with an infection rate of over 4.5 per thousand inhabitants will have priority for vaccination. The rest of the population can sign up, starting 09:00, on waiting lists created in the online platform currently used for vaccine appointments.

According to official information, the first waiting lists opened at 09:00 for vaccination centers in the counties of Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, and Covasna. Then, between 11:00 and 13:00, the authorities have scheduled the opening of waiting lists for the counties of Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Mureș, Neamț, Olt, and Prahova. The last waiting lists will open starting 13:00 for the vaccination centers in Sălaj, Satu-Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov, and Bucharest.

Prime minister Florin Citu said on Sunday that 500,000 Romanians covered by the third stage (the general population) have already registered on the dedicated online platform.

Vaccination appointments can be made both through the electronic platform and by phone.

Romania started the vaccination campaign on December 27, with a first phase covering healthcare professionals. The second phase targeted vulnerable groups and people working in essential areas, while the general public is included in the third stage.

More than 1.44 million people received the COVID-19 vaccine in Romania by Sunday, March 14. About 734,000 people got the first dose, while 713,207 received both doses. Meanwhile, according to official data, a total of 7,185 common and minor side effects have been reported in the country since December 27 (when the vaccination campaign started in the country), such as pain near the site of the injection, fever, headache, or muscle or joint pain.

(Photo source: Cristian Storto/Dreamstime.com)

