Romania eases some COVID restrictions for the winter holidays

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) proposed the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions during the winter holidays, as the number of new infections dropped over the past few weeks. According to Hotnews.ro, the government approved the CNSU decision on Wednesday, December 8.

Thus, the authorities decided to remove the movement restrictions and the obligation to wear a mask in open public spaces that are not crowded. Also, according to the new decision, economic operators can extend their operating hours to 22:00, and the restaurants can stay open all night on Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Moreover, those with a negative COVID-19 test will also be allowed to enter the mall, in addition to vaccinated people and those who show proof of a previous infection. Also, people with a negative RT-PCR or rapid antigen test can be accommodated in tourist structures, such as hotels.

“These measures must be a first step in the partnership between the population and employers with the authorities. The pandemic’s effects can be better controlled only if this partnership exists,” health minister Alexandru Rafila said after the government meeting, according to Hotnews.ro.

“We are now on a downward trend. These rules, which seem a little more relaxed, must be followed,” he added.

Romania was strongly hit by the fourth wave of the pandemic, with local hospitals struggling to cope with the influx of cases. However, things got a bit better over the past few weeks as the daily number of COVID-19 cases started to drop. According to the December 8 official report, Romania confirmed 1,279 new cases of infection n the past 24 hours, out of over 42,000 tests.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)