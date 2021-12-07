Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), at its December 6 meeting, approved the rules (Decision 111/06.12.2021) for placing under quarantine those arriving in the country. The rules are valid between December 10 and January 8.

Those arriving from the European Union, European Economic Area or Switzerland, if they come from a Red zone, they are subject to 14-day quarantine if they have no vaccination certificate or proof of having recovered from Covid-19. Those unvaccinated or without proof of having recovered from the illness are subject to a 10-day quarantine if they hold an RT-PCR test taken less than 72 hours before the entry.

Those vaccinated coming from countries on the Red List are not subject to quarantine.

Visitors from Green or Yellow European countries are subject to quarantine (14 days) if they have no documents showing vaccination, recovery, or a PCR test.

There are exceptions: children under 12 years old, those aged 12-16 with an RT-PCR test coming from any Red country and those leaving the country within 72 hours.

The CNSU decision is available here.

(Photo: Photovs | Dreamstime.com)

