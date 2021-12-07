Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/07/2021 - 08:38
Social

Covid-19: Romania announces new entry restrictions officially

07 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), at its December 6 meeting, approved the rules (Decision 111/06.12.2021) for placing under quarantine those arriving in the country. The rules are valid between December 10 and January 8.

Those arriving from the European Union, European Economic Area or Switzerland, if they come from a Red zone, they are subject to 14-day quarantine if they have no vaccination certificate or proof of having recovered from Covid-19. Those unvaccinated or without proof of having recovered from the illness are subject to a 10-day quarantine if they hold an RT-PCR test taken less than 72 hours before the entry.

Those vaccinated coming from countries on the Red List are not subject to quarantine.

Visitors from Green or Yellow European countries are subject to quarantine (14 days) if they have no documents showing vaccination, recovery, or a PCR test.

There are exceptions: children under 12 years old, those aged 12-16 with an RT-PCR test coming from any Red country and those leaving the country within 72 hours.

The CNSU decision is available here.

(Photo: Photovs | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 15:23
03 December 2021
Social
Romania updates COVID travel lists, adds France and Portugal to red list
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/07/2021 - 08:38
Social

Covid-19: Romania announces new entry restrictions officially

07 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), at its December 6 meeting, approved the rules (Decision 111/06.12.2021) for placing under quarantine those arriving in the country. The rules are valid between December 10 and January 8.

Those arriving from the European Union, European Economic Area or Switzerland, if they come from a Red zone, they are subject to 14-day quarantine if they have no vaccination certificate or proof of having recovered from Covid-19. Those unvaccinated or without proof of having recovered from the illness are subject to a 10-day quarantine if they hold an RT-PCR test taken less than 72 hours before the entry.

Those vaccinated coming from countries on the Red List are not subject to quarantine.

Visitors from Green or Yellow European countries are subject to quarantine (14 days) if they have no documents showing vaccination, recovery, or a PCR test.

There are exceptions: children under 12 years old, those aged 12-16 with an RT-PCR test coming from any Red country and those leaving the country within 72 hours.

The CNSU decision is available here.

(Photo: Photovs | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 12/03/2021 - 15:23
03 December 2021
Social
Romania updates COVID travel lists, adds France and Portugal to red list
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks