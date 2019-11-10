Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/11/2019 - 10:35
Business
Brand Finance: Romania’s country brand, less valuable but stronger
11 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s country brand value has dropped by 3% to USD 216 billion in the Brand Finance Nation Brands 2019 ranking. However, as emerging European markets are seen more favorably by foreign investors, Romania’s Brand Strength Index (BSI) score has improved from 59.0 to 62.7 out of 100, resulting in a brand strength rating upgrade from A to A+. This year, Central and Eastern Europe accounts for 9 out of the top 20 fastest-improving nation brands in terms of brand strength, according to Brand Finance.

Brand Finance evaluates the relative strength of nation brands, determined by performance on dozens of data points across three key pillars: Goods & Services, Investment, and Society. According to these criteria, Singapore has retained its title of the world’s strongest nation brand, earning the elite AAA+ rating and a BSI score of 90.5 out of 100.

Meanwhile, the United States continue to have the most valuable country brand, evaluated at USD 27.75 trillion (128 times more than Romania), up 7.2% compared to 2018. However, China is catching up fast. In the last year, China’s country brand gained 40.5%, reaching a valuation of USD 19.5 trillion. Germany remains third, despite a 5.7% decline in brand value to USD 4.85 trillion, and Japan went up to fourth place, with a brand value of USD 4.53 trillion, up 26% year-on-year, surpassing the UK (USD 3.85 trillion, up 2.7% yoy). France, India, Canada, South Korea and Italy are the other countries in top 10.

Poland has the most valuable country brand in Central and Eastern Europe, ranking 22nd in the overall ranking, followed by Czech Republic (35), and Romania (47). Hungary is 52nd, Ukraine is 56th and Bulgaria is 67th.

Find out more about the world's most valuable country brands here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: 110708847 © Alexlmx - Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/11/2019 - 10:35
Business
Brand Finance: Romania’s country brand, less valuable but stronger
11 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s country brand value has dropped by 3% to USD 216 billion in the Brand Finance Nation Brands 2019 ranking. However, as emerging European markets are seen more favorably by foreign investors, Romania’s Brand Strength Index (BSI) score has improved from 59.0 to 62.7 out of 100, resulting in a brand strength rating upgrade from A to A+. This year, Central and Eastern Europe accounts for 9 out of the top 20 fastest-improving nation brands in terms of brand strength, according to Brand Finance.

Brand Finance evaluates the relative strength of nation brands, determined by performance on dozens of data points across three key pillars: Goods & Services, Investment, and Society. According to these criteria, Singapore has retained its title of the world’s strongest nation brand, earning the elite AAA+ rating and a BSI score of 90.5 out of 100.

Meanwhile, the United States continue to have the most valuable country brand, evaluated at USD 27.75 trillion (128 times more than Romania), up 7.2% compared to 2018. However, China is catching up fast. In the last year, China’s country brand gained 40.5%, reaching a valuation of USD 19.5 trillion. Germany remains third, despite a 5.7% decline in brand value to USD 4.85 trillion, and Japan went up to fourth place, with a brand value of USD 4.53 trillion, up 26% year-on-year, surpassing the UK (USD 3.85 trillion, up 2.7% yoy). France, India, Canada, South Korea and Italy are the other countries in top 10.

Poland has the most valuable country brand in Central and Eastern Europe, ranking 22nd in the overall ranking, followed by Czech Republic (35), and Romania (47). Hungary is 52nd, Ukraine is 56th and Bulgaria is 67th.

Find out more about the world's most valuable country brands here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: 110708847 © Alexlmx - Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 October 2019
Business
Brand Finance: Romania’s country brand, less valuable but stronger
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president favors early elections after Government dismissed
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s Parliament votes out Dancila cabinet
10 October 2019
Social
WB report: Almost two in five Romanians with higher education live abroad
09 October 2019
Business
WB significantly improves forecast on Romania’s economic growth, warns about risks around the corner
09 October 2019
Social
Romanians spend two thirds more on alcohol and tobacco than on their health
09 October 2019
Social
Two million EU citizens apply to stay in UK after Brexit, almost 300,000 are Romanians
09 October 2019
Social
Online retailer's manifest-commercial starring 102-year old #rezist advocate stirs fiery debate in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40