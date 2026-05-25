Real Estate

Romania’s construction output posts 8.2% y/y growth in Q1

25 May 2026

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The output reported by Romanian construction companies increased by 8.2% y/y in the first quarter of the year (Q1), setting grounds for a strong advance driven by the absorption of Resilience Facility and SAFE funds for various civil engineering and nonresidential building projects. 

Last year, Romania’s construction output increased by 8.0% y/y, driven by residential and non-residential segments, after a moderate correction (-5.9% y/y) in 2024, followed by robust growth of an average 14% per year over the previous five years – which was roughly equal among all three segments of the market.

In Q1 this year, the residential segment has been in recovery mode with a robust 16.1% y/y advance along an upward trend over the past six quarters. However, in absolute terms, the activity in this segment lags behind the record levels seen in 2021-2022 and will probably continue at slightly moderate rates given the higher-than-expected inflation and the households’ smaller budgets.

The civil engineering segment, already at a record level following 8.5% y/y advance in Q1, is expected to thrive amid several large-scale projects financed from EU funds that have to be completed by the end of the year.

The non-residential buildings segment (+1.8% y/y in Q1) also faces a robust outlook – but its complex structure and the different dynamics of separate sub-segments (buoyant industrial and logistics in contrast to less expansionary office segment) complicate the forecast. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Real Estate

Romania’s construction output posts 8.2% y/y growth in Q1

25 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The output reported by Romanian construction companies increased by 8.2% y/y in the first quarter of the year (Q1), setting grounds for a strong advance driven by the absorption of Resilience Facility and SAFE funds for various civil engineering and nonresidential building projects. 

Last year, Romania’s construction output increased by 8.0% y/y, driven by residential and non-residential segments, after a moderate correction (-5.9% y/y) in 2024, followed by robust growth of an average 14% per year over the previous five years – which was roughly equal among all three segments of the market.

In Q1 this year, the residential segment has been in recovery mode with a robust 16.1% y/y advance along an upward trend over the past six quarters. However, in absolute terms, the activity in this segment lags behind the record levels seen in 2021-2022 and will probably continue at slightly moderate rates given the higher-than-expected inflation and the households’ smaller budgets.

The civil engineering segment, already at a record level following 8.5% y/y advance in Q1, is expected to thrive amid several large-scale projects financed from EU funds that have to be completed by the end of the year.

The non-residential buildings segment (+1.8% y/y in Q1) also faces a robust outlook – but its complex structure and the different dynamics of separate sub-segments (buoyant industrial and logistics in contrast to less expansionary office segment) complicate the forecast. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

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