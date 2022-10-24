Romania's construction activity up 15.7% YoY in September

The construction works index in Romania rose by 15.7% YoY in September, accelerating from 8.5% YoY in August and 3.1% YoY in Q2, according to the statistics office INS. But the figure largely overstates the actual performance as it rather reflects base effects.

However, the seasonally-adjusted construction works index managed to reach in September the highest level since April 2021, after a significant 2.5% MoM advance. Also in September and in seasonally-adjusted terms, the index was 8% above the average of the past 12 months.

In terms of market segmentation, the residential segment displays the weakest performance (-1.3% YoY and +0% compared to the past 12 months' average), the non-residential buildings segment has been significantly more active (+21% YoY and +8%, respectively), and the civil engineering works posted the best performance (+23% YoY and +11%, respectively).

The residential segment is visibly hurt by rising interest rates and, more importantly, by the uncertainty faced by households. Real estate developers also claim that the deadlock on the urban planning process in Bucharest made an impact as well.

When it comes to the non-residential segment, the picture is mixed: fewer office buildings are being developed, but the logistic and industrial projects thrive. The civil engineering segment, largely dependent on budget, performed in line with the past two years - but much more is expected when the projects financed from Resilience Facility gain momentum.

Overall, the lack of skilled workforce is a significant driver.

