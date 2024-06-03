Transport

Romania confirms EUR 224 mln long-distance train contract with Polish PESA

03 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Railway Reform Authority (ARF) confirmed Polish company PESA as the winner of a RON 1.1 billion (EUR 224 million, VAT not included) contract for 20 long-distance trains after the Court of Appeal required the Authority to review the tender at the request of Alstom, Economica.net reported.

The selection procedure was not repeated, but the offers were reviewed again.

Separately, PESA won another tender in Romania for 62 short-distance electric trains worth EUR 640 million, VAT not included. 

This tender was also referred by Alstom to court, which also invalidated the results. It remains to be seen whether ARF will resume the selection procedure or simply review the bids once again.

The Romanian body specialised in addressing such objections related to public procurement procedures (CNSC) rejected Alstom’s objections on both contracts. However, according to Romanian regulations, CNSC’s rulings can be appealed to the Court of Appeal.

The two contracts are financed under the National Resilience Plan (PNRR); therefore, the delivery should be made by the end of 2026.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/ARF - Autoritatea pentru Reformă Feroviară)

Normal
Transport

Romania confirms EUR 224 mln long-distance train contract with Polish PESA

03 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Railway Reform Authority (ARF) confirmed Polish company PESA as the winner of a RON 1.1 billion (EUR 224 million, VAT not included) contract for 20 long-distance trains after the Court of Appeal required the Authority to review the tender at the request of Alstom, Economica.net reported.

The selection procedure was not repeated, but the offers were reviewed again.

Separately, PESA won another tender in Romania for 62 short-distance electric trains worth EUR 640 million, VAT not included. 

This tender was also referred by Alstom to court, which also invalidated the results. It remains to be seen whether ARF will resume the selection procedure or simply review the bids once again.

The Romanian body specialised in addressing such objections related to public procurement procedures (CNSC) rejected Alstom’s objections on both contracts. However, according to Romanian regulations, CNSC’s rulings can be appealed to the Court of Appeal.

The two contracts are financed under the National Resilience Plan (PNRR); therefore, the delivery should be made by the end of 2026.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/ARF - Autoritatea pentru Reformă Feroviară)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 June 2024
Transport
Azerbaijan Airlines launches direct Bucharest-Baku flights
03 June 2024
Entertainment
Bucharest City Hall announces extra public transport services for Coldplay concerts
03 June 2024
Transport
Romania confirms EUR 224 mln long-distance train contract with Polish PESA
31 May 2024
Culture
Romanian actor Ioachim Ciobanu starring in Netflix series “Eric” alongside Benedict Cumberbatch
31 May 2024
M&A
Italian group Intesa Sanpaolo enters top 10 of banks in Romania after First Bank acquisition
31 May 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom becomes largest electric mobility player in Romania after Renovatio Asset Management acquisition
31 May 2024
Tech
Europol conducts largest operation against bot systems in several EU countries, including Romania
31 May 2024
Tech
Survey: 54% of jobs in Romania likely to be augmented by generative AI, 4% fully or partially displaced