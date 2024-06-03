Romania confirms EUR 224 mln long-distance train contract with Polish PESA

The Romanian Railway Reform Authority (ARF) confirmed Polish company PESA as the winner of a RON 1.1 billion (EUR 224 million, VAT not included) contract for 20 long-distance trains after the Court of Appeal required the Authority to review the tender at the request of Alstom, Economica.net reported.

The selection procedure was not repeated, but the offers were reviewed again.

Separately, PESA won another tender in Romania for 62 short-distance electric trains worth EUR 640 million, VAT not included.

This tender was also referred by Alstom to court, which also invalidated the results. It remains to be seen whether ARF will resume the selection procedure or simply review the bids once again.

The Romanian body specialised in addressing such objections related to public procurement procedures (CNSC) rejected Alstom’s objections on both contracts. However, according to Romanian regulations, CNSC’s rulings can be appealed to the Court of Appeal.

The two contracts are financed under the National Resilience Plan (PNRR); therefore, the delivery should be made by the end of 2026.

(Photo source: Facebook/ARF - Autoritatea pentru Reformă Feroviară)