Transport

Romania closes Transfăgărășan and Transalpina mountain roads due to bad weather

21 October 2025

Authorities in Romania closed road traffic on the famous Transfăgărășan and Transalpina mountain roads due to bad weather conditions and possible hazards caused by heavy snowfalls, blizzards, frequent avalanches, and massive rock or stone falls.

Specifically, traffic has been closed on DN7C (Transfăgărășan), on the section between Piscu Negru (km 104+000) and Bâlea Cascadă (km 130+800), and on DN 67C (Transalpina), from Rânca (km 34+800) to Curpat (km 79+200), according to the National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration.

“The measure to close traffic on these mountain sections was taken based on the reports issued by the Special Revision Commissions,” according to the company's statement.

According to the source, the decision was adopted by CNAIR due to unfavorable weather conditions and possible hazards caused by heavy snowfalls, blizzards, frequent avalanches, massive rock or stone falls, floods, landslides, fog, and ice.

“Additionally, at high altitude, atmospheric instability is accentuated and can produce extreme weather phenomena at any moment. The road sections closed to traffic are properly signaled,” the statement added.

Transfăgărăşan and Transalpina, the spectacular high-altitude roads that cross the Carpathian Mountains, usually open for traffic during summer and close during winter months.

(Photo source: Roibul | Dreamstime.com)

