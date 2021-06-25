Romania's Govt. ponders charging per-km road fees to heavy trucks

The hauliers will pay a fee for using Romanian roads under a new system, proportional to the distance and depending on the truck's weight, minister of transport Catalin Drula announced.

He said that only vehicles over 7.5 tonnes would be subject to this new type of fee, Adevarul reported.

Only four of the European Union's 27 states still charge fees to heavy trucks the way Romania does, irrespective of the distance travelled on the territory, minister Drula explained. The drivers are familiar with the system, and will be nothing new for them since they use it already in most of the European countries.

The new taxation system will be implemented by 2023. It is a commitment linked to the funds Romania will receive from the European Union under the Resilience Plan for developing the national motorway system.

