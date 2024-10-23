Romanians register 4.3% y/y more vehicles in January-September

New car registrations in Romania increased by 4.3% y/y to 115,509 units in January-September 2024, when the country accounted for 1.4% of the total European Union market, according to the data published by the industry association ACAROM.

Out of this, only 7,378 units had full electric engines (0.7% of the EU market), the equivalent of a decrease of 37.3% y/y, and 43,237 units (+32.6% y/y and 1.4% of the EU market) had hybrid engines, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The new car registrations in the European Union advanced by only 0.3% y/y to 7,993,829 units. The number of electric cars contracted by 5.9% y/y to 1,047,843 units, while the number of hybrid cars rose by 14% y/y to 2,954,684 units.

The adoption rate of hybrid engines in Romania is thus in line with that of the EU (around 37%), while the full-electric segment is much thinner (6.4% compared to 13.1% of the total).

