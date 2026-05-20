Romanian minister warns bureaucracy puts at risk EUR 17 bln financing under SAFE

Only 12 days before the deadline for signing the financing contract with the European Commission under the European SAFE scheme, Romania risks losing the EUR 17 billion financing attached because of bureaucracy, defense minister Radu Miruță said in an interview with Libertatea.

SAFE envisages European funding of almost EUR 17 billion intended for the defense and public order system in Romania, as well as major infrastructure projects, including portions of the A7 and A8 highways in Moldova.

"The Ministry of Finance has not yet signed the financing contract with the European Commission," Miruță told Libertatea.

Furthermore, the minister added, the Ministry of Finance has not even approved the commitment credits necessary for the Army to continue the procedures for signing the endowment contracts worth over EUR 8 billion.

At the request of Libertatea, the European Commission sent a message on Monday, May 18, that it is ready to sign the agreement through which Romania would receive almost EUR 17 billion, as soon as "the member state is ready."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)