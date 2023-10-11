Defense

Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey to set up task force and tackle sea mine issue

11 October 2023

Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey are discussing the creation of a joint force to remove any mines floating in their territorial waters due to Russia's war against Ukraine, Boris Ruge, NATO Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, confirmed for G4media.ro.

However, Ruge admitted that NATO could not effectively help the three countries because of the limitations imposed by the Montreux Convention (which bans non-riveran military ships from the Black Sea).

"To be honest, I know these discussions are taking place between the three governments. I think it's a very welcome initiative, but I can't give you details.[...] There are some things that are done by NATO, and there are some things that are done by Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey, which work as three partner states. Therefore, (security in the Black Sea) is not very much on our agenda," added the NATO official.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

