Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 07:57
Business

Romanian banking system posts record profit in 2021

25 February 2022
The aggregated net profits of Romania’s banking system reached EUR 1.65 bln in 2021, according to calculations based on data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Total net assets increased by double-digit rates: by 14.2% YoY to RON 639.7 bln (EUR 129.3 bln) or by 12.4% YoY in euros.

The return on assets (ROA, 1.38%) increased both compared to 2020 when it was 0.95% but also compared to 2019 (1.34%). Similarly, the return on equity (ROE, 13.5%) achieved last year surpassed the performance in either 2020 (8.7%) or 2019 (12.2%).

The profitability ratios were indeed higher in 2018, but in absolute terms, the aggregated net profit was smaller (EUR 1.46 bln) that year because of the smaller size of the banking system in terms of assets.

At 3.4%, the non-performing loans ratio reached at the end of 2021 the lowest level since it was reported for the first time in 2014.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

