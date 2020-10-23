COVID-19 in Romania: Govt. approves home treatment for asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms

Romania's government approved in its Thursday meeting, October 22, the emergency ordinance allowing home care for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients and those with symptoms but no other medical conditions.

Thus, the COVID-19 patients with mild or medium symptoms, and those with no symptoms will no longer be admitted to hospitals and will stay at home, under their family doctors' supervision, News.ro reported.

Health minister Nelu Tataru announced earlier this month that the government is working on an emergency ordinance in this sense, amid the worrying increase in coronavirus cases. He also said that the Romanian hospitals, other than those already treating COVID-19, will have to make 10% of their intensive care capacities and 15% of the other capacities available for such patients.

Romanian officials reported 4,902 new coronavirus cases on Thursday - the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country got close to 200,000. A total of 141,089 patients have recovered so far.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)