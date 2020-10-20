Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 21:32
After Bucharest, Romania's Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19

20 October 2020
Cluj-Napoca, Romania’s second-biggest city after Bucharest, will also enter the “red scenario” after the rate of new COVID-19 infections in the last 14 days passed the threshold of three per 1,000 inhabitants on Tuesday, October 20.

This will lead to restrictions similar to those already enforced in Bucharest, such as the closing of restaurants, cafes, theaters and cinemas, closing schools and switching all students to online learning, and making masks mandatory in all indoor and outdoor public spaces.

The measures will enter into force starting Thursday, October 22, according to a decision of Cluj’s County Council for Emergency Situations. A similar decision was taken for the Floresti commune next to Cluj-Napoca.

Bucharest is the first city in Romania that closed all its schools, starting Tuesday, October 22, due to the high number of COVID-19 cases.

Romania’s big cities have experienced a significant rise in community transmission of the new coronavirus in recent weeks. Thus, similar measures are likely to follow in other cities as well.

(Photo source: Adobe Stock)

