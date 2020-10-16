All Romanian hospitals prepare for Covid-19 patients as infection rate rises

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 09:19
Romanian hospitals, other than those already treating Covid-19, will have to make 10% of their intensive care capacities and 15% of the other capacities available for such patients, health minister Nelu Tataru announced.

Furthermore, the patients with mild symptoms and those with no symptoms will no longer be admitted to hospitals and will stay at home, under their family doctors' supervision.

The new decisions come as the number of Covid-19 patients under intensive care hit 721, on October 15, out of "slightly over 1,000" available places estimated by the Government. More intensive care beds will be made available when needed, the authorities commented.

According to a document quoted by Hotnews.ro, the number of intensive care beds currently allotted to Covid-19 patients is 1,048, out of which 981 for adults and 67 for children. Of these, 273 beds for adults and 62 for children were unoccupied on Wednesday, October 14.

Meanwhile, out of 1,361 mechanical ventilators in local hospitals, 1,050 are allocated to intensive care units that treat Covid-19 patients, according to the health minister's latest statements.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Liviu Chirica)

Normal
Normal
 
