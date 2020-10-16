All Romanian hospitals prepare for Covid-19 patients as infection rate rises

Romanian hospitals, other than those already treating Covid-19, will have to make 10% of their intensive care capacities and 15% of the other capacities available for such patients, health minister Nelu Tataru announced.

Furthermore, the patients with mild symptoms and those with no symptoms will no longer be admitted to hospitals and will stay at home, under their family doctors' supervision.

The new decisions come as the number of Covid-19 patients under intensive care hit 721, on October 15, out of "slightly over 1,000" available places estimated by the Government. More intensive care beds will be made available when needed, the authorities commented.

According to a document quoted by Hotnews.ro, the number of intensive care beds currently allotted to Covid-19 patients is 1,048, out of which 981 for adults and 67 for children. Of these, 273 beds for adults and 62 for children were unoccupied on Wednesday, October 14.

Meanwhile, out of 1,361 mechanical ventilators in local hospitals, 1,050 are allocated to intensive care units that treat Covid-19 patients, according to the health minister's latest statements.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Liviu Chirica)