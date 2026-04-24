Air travel: Romania plans unified platform with real-time travel updates, security info

The government adopted a decision on developing a digital platform providing passengers with relevant information on travel, airport services, and security procedures, Agerpres reported. The platform will function as a national information hub, offering real-time updates and a unified, multilingual interface connecting passengers with Romania’s civil airports.

The executive approved on Thursday, April 23, the substantiation note outlining the necessity and opportunity of the project, which is valued at RON 169 million. Funding will be secured from non-reimbursable external sources as well as the state budget, through the Romanian Intelligence Service.

“The project’s main objective is to develop an integrated IT solution that will allow passengers easy and quick access to relevant information regarding travel, services available in airports, security procedures, and ways to optimize the time spent in terminals. Through the implementation of this project, a national information hub will be created, in a unified, multilingual, and easily accessible format, which will connect passengers with Romania’s civil airports,” according to a government statement.

The system is expected to deliver real-time updates and personalized assistance, helping travelers navigate airports more efficiently. Authorities said the platform will also contribute to standardizing and modernizing security measures across the 17 civil airports involved in the project.

According to the government, access to the platform will also be integrated with the national digital identity system, ROeID, providing an additional layer of accessibility and security for users.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com